Wellington City Council reappoints Chief Executive

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 14:01

Wellington City Council has agreed to reappoint its Chief Executive Kevin Lavery, Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has announced.

Mr Lavery is on a five year contract expiring in April. Councillors have agreed to reappoint him for another 2 years, the maximum extension allowed under the Local Government Act. This will be formally confirmed at the Council meeting in November.

"I’m very pleased that Kevin has agreed to stay on and continue the great work he is doing for our city. Kevin has been a strong leader for our Council staff and has good experience as a Chief Executive.

"This is a very busy time for our city and our council - with an ambitious agenda including major housing reforms, sorting out our congestion and landing major economic development projects like the Film Museum and Convention Centre. We’re also finishing the job around a Living Wage for our staff, reforming the way our consents work, and investing in making the city more resilient.

"We wanted stability and continuity in our leadership team through this time. Kevin has been instrumental in helping us implement a clear agenda for the city, and gearing up our Council staff to deliver on it.

"I’m looking forward to working with Kevin as we continue to take Wellington forward."