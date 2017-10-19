LINZ consults market for Dataset Creation and Diagram Generation

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 14:52

Land Information New Zealand has asked information about the market’s ability to provide Dataset Creation and Diagram Generation capabilities for its Advanced Survey and Title Services (ASaTS) project.

ASaTS will replace the Landonline system for property transactions, deliver next generation technology and significantly improve the quality and range of survey and title services that we provide to our customers.

Dataset Creation and Diagram Generation are smaller components that will form part of the overall ASaTS solution. That is, the RFI is not for the ASaTS solution but two external components that the general market may be able to provide.

A Request for Information (RFI) document is now available on the Government Electronic Tender Service. The document describes how interested suppliers can respond, provides some background about the current processes for Dataset Creation and Diagram Generation, and highlights the sort of information we are looking for.

While the RFI is for information-gathering purposes only, it represents an excellent opportunity for the software development community to gain an understanding of the proposed ASaTS solution, align our needs with their own technology implementation roadmaps, and provide a mechanism to inform LINZ throughout the next phase of ASaTS.