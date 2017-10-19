Regional director of BNI Hawke's Bay, Fred Lewis, retires

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 15:35

Fred Lewis, a well-known champion for small and medium businesses, has retired.

Mr Lewis was regional director of the business referral network, BNI Hawke’s Bay, for the past 12 years. To mark his retirement BNI Hawke’s Bay held a Big Breakfast in early October at Ormlie Lodge where 90 local business people gathered to pay tribute to his achievements. Members had a chance to network, and hear first-hand how Mr Lewis impacted each business. It was a moving show of respect and a strong indication of the heath of small business in Hawke’s Bay.

After farming in the Hawke’s Bay for 30 years, Mr Lewis decided to take up commercial real estate 13 years ago. He said: "At the time someone suggested I join BNI to extend my network and meet people in small and medium-sized businesses. I went along to meetings a few times and found it extremely helpful."

"People genuinely wanted to offer each other good information. I met people that wanted to help me and in turn I wanted to work with them. It was very fulfilling and I was soon a convert."

Mr Lewis later moved into the role of regional director for BNI New Zealand.

National BNI Managing Director Graham Southwell paid tribute to Mr Lewis. "We conferred a life membership on Fred, and this is a great honour and not something we do very often. He did a fantastic job as regional director down in the Hawke’s Bay. Working with people and helping them came naturally to him."

Big Breakfast attendee and BNI member, Kaylene Moore, who runs her own marketing business, KM Digital Marketing, said: "Our BNI Wine Country Chapter is one of the largest and most successful in New Zealand, and this is in no small part due to Fred. "

Business Network International (BNI) is an international membership organisation for small businesses where members network and get referrals.

Mentoring and support between like-minded business owners builds collegial relationships where ideas can be shared and challenges solved.

BNI has four chapters in the Hawke’s Bay and together their members accounted for around $2.6m of new business through internal referrals last year."