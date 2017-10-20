Queenstown Airport adds to senior leadership team

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 09:05

Queenstown Airport has welcomed experienced aviation professional Olivia Pierre to the senior leadership team this week as General Manager, Commercial and Customer Experience.

In this new position, Olivia will be responsible for all business activities and relationships related to aeronautical revenue (including landing charges and route development) and non-aeronautical revenue (including ground leases, parking, ground transport, rental cars, and retail).

Olivia will also have primary accountability for further enhancing the end-to-end customer experience. Connecting all the different areas of the business and key stakeholders, Olivia will expand on the work already undertaken to ensure visitors to Queenstown Airport have a seamless and memorable experience.

In welcoming Olivia to the team, Queenstown Airport Chief Executive Colin Keel said: "As we continue to experience unprecedented and sustained growth, delivering a safe, friendly, efficient and memorable customer experience needs to remain our core focus.

"Olivia is an aviation and customer service specialist who brings a wealth of skills and experience to her new role and to the senior leadership team."

Most recently, Olivia was part of the leadership team at Hawkes Bay Airport with broad responsibility for commercial and operations activities. Prior to that, she had a long career with Air New Zealand in various management roles spanning commercial, airport operations and customer experience.

Speaking of her appointment, Olivia said: "I’m excited to join the team to deliver on our vision to be a world leading tourism airport. I am greatly looking forward to meeting and engaging with our customers and stakeholders to understand their needs which will ultimately contribute to and shape the customer experience strategy."

Olivia’s team comprises Property and Commercial Manager Mark Samways, who will focus on current and new non-aeronautical revenue streams, and Kylie Sutherland, Property Administrator.

Olivia’s appointment also paves the way for other changes to the leadership portfolios.

In the new role of General Manager, Property and Planning, Rachel Tregidga (formerly General Manager, Property) will focus specifically on all property and planning matters across both Queenstown and Wanaka Airports, including master planning. She will also continue to represent Queenstown Airport as a member of the Regional Transport Governance Group.

"With the continued growth of the airport, it’s critical to ensure that we have the appropriate resources and robust planning in place to prepare for and manage long term growth sustainably," said Mr Keel.