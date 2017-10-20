Leading environmental practices farm placed on the market for sale

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 09:25

A large-scale sheep breeding and finishing farm which has twice been a finalist in the Balance Farm Environment Awards has been placed on the market for sale.

Maunga Awa station near Dannevirke in Southern Hawke’s Bay is a 540-hectare property which has been strategically developed over the past two decades -utilising extensive vegetation planting to sustain a ‘clean earth clean water’ policy. The farm sits directly adjacent to the upper reaches of the Manawatu River.

Some 15,000 poplars and willow trees have been planted across Maunga Awa station over the past 20 years - including around 200 annually over the past 12 years. In addition, there have been more than 4000 native trees planted throughout the property over the past two years as part of a stream protection and water quality project.

Last year, a two-hectare wetland on the grazing property was established beside the Manawatu River, created with the intention of offering recreational opportunities.

Meanwhile, considerable financial investment had been outlaid in installing a corrugated polyethylene drainage system which had resulted in improved soil structure, larger root systems, better fertiliser uptake and a reduction in soil surface pugging.

As a result of its environmental-protection farming practices, Maunga Awa station was twice been selected as finalist in the Balance Farm Environment Awards - first in 2005 and then again last year.

Now the property at 684 Maunga Road some 12 kilometres north-east of Dennevirke is being marketed for sale at auction on November 16 by Bayleys Hawke’s Bay. Salesperson Tony Rasmussen said Maunga Awa station comprised 180 hectares of cultivatable flat land and easy rolling countryside producing plantain, clover/herb and ryegrass crops which enabled its sheep and cattle to reach impressive weights at the meat processing plants.

"Livestock performances at Maunga Awa station are enhanced as a result of the reticulated water supply, and because the river has been fenced and planted, the environment is protected and enhanced also," Mr Rasmussen said.

"Irrigation on the property comes through five different reticulated water systems. The main irrigation line is fed by a spring on the hill, while the remaining four are fed from fenced off dams. Rain is collected from the rooves of the homestead, workshop and woolshed for domestic consumption as part of the farm’s green practices.

"The standard of improvements and infrastructure on the property is nothing short of exceptional."

Farm building and infrastructure on the property includes:

- A four-bedroom 253 square metre homestead sitting on landscaped grounds with its own inground swimming pool

- A four-stand wool shed with night pen for 590 animals

- A 1000 square metre covered sheep yard capable of hosting 1000 animals overnight

- Concreted cattle yards capable of holding up to 150 beasts

- A five-bay implement shed with mezzanine bay for dry storage

and

- A 122 square metre Totalspan workshop

In addition to the two environmental farming accolades, Maunga Awa owner John Poulton was also a runner-up in this year’s Tararua Farmer of the Year competition, and the property also won the CMP (now ANZCO Foods) Lamb Producer of the Year award.

Mr Rasmussen said fencing on the farm consisted of a well maintained seven or eight wire post and batten system - with electric fencing on some of the lower flat paddocks. The property was fenced into 80 paddocks serviced by a metaled central laneway - with gravel sourced from the farm’s own on-site quarry pit with no screening of the rock required.

He said Maunga Awa station had most recently been stocking 4215 sheep and 95 cattle - all of which were available for purchase in addition to the land and buildings. The majority of the grazing land was classified as medium/hill terrain, with the river banks kept stock-free as part of the farm’s environmental sustainability policy.

"The sheep yards facility spot-lit, enabling for the processing and loading of sheep at night. It is supported by an automatic three-way weighing and drafting system and has a permanent dipping spray-race," Mr Rasmussen said.