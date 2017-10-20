SKYCITY partners with Let's Play Live Media

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 09:27

The Sky Tower will soon be home to New Zealand’s leading esports entertainment and broadcasting company, thanks to a partnership between SKYCITY and Let’s Play Live in what’s considered the fastest-growing entertainment sector globally.

SKYCITY today announced the partnership, with a 40% share in a newly-formed company, Let’s Play Live Media (LPLM). The arrangement will see development of the country’s first purpose-built esports broadcasting studio, which will open on Level 2 of the Sky Tower, formerly known as XO Bar, this summer.

Let’s Play Live Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Premiership at SKYCITY Theatre in December 2016. Credit: Michael Tuck Photography. Image attached.

Sonya Crosby, SKYCITY’s Chief Innovation Officer, says the partnership represents a stake in one of the many new and exciting forms of entertainment technology that will define entertainment in the future.

"Globally, esports is growing at a rapid rate and has a large and diverse audience, young and old, male and female, and people from all walks of life. We’re looking into the future and, as an entertainment technology company, we feel this is an exciting new area to explore," says Ms Crosby.

LPLM Managing Director John McRae says the partnership with SKYCITY will accelerate the business and enable it to compete internationally.

"SKYCITY’s involvement will see us reach our goals faster, commit for the long term, and take advantage of opportunities we weren’t able to before. Through SKYCITY’s infrastructure and support we can now look forward to delivering more community events and pro tournaments across Australasia and into Asia, and invest in new platforms," says Mr McRae.

The studio will deliver live 4K and HD broadcasts and allow LPLM to film live esports events held at SKYCITY Theatre and the New Zealand International Convention Centre Theatre, once opened. Dedicated PC and console booths within the studio will host esports competitions and live stream to a giant external LED screen for esports fans to enjoy the action in the SKYCITY Plaza at the base of the Sky Tower.

LPLM will continue to develop and promote amateur and professional esports tournaments. The partnership will see further special family-friendly events held at SKYCITY sites in New Zealand and Australia.

The E Blacks, managed by LPLM, will promote New Zealand’s best esports players on the world stage and will provide a professional pathway for the grass roots talent developed through local tournaments.

Esports is a truly global sport and commands a viewership estimated at 385 million. Against New Zealand’s national sport, esports commands impressive numbers with a participation rate six times higher than rugby, according to research by Gemba Group.