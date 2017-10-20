New Destination Queenstown Board members confirmed

|
[ login or create an account ]
Two new Directors have been appointed to the Destination Queenstown Board for 2017/18.
Jonathan Browne from Skycity Queenstown was elected to the Professional/Retail/Services sector seat and Michael McMillan was re-elected to one of the Accommodation sector seats at the recent Annual General Meeting.
At their first meeting the DQ Board confirmed two co-opted members would be invited to join the Board. Charlie Phillips of Queenstown Resort College was co-opted for another term and Josie Spillane from Highlands and Game Over Queenstown has been newly co-opted onto the DQ Board.
The full DQ Board for 2017/18 is:
Chairman and Activities sector - Matt Hollyer
Retail/Service/Professional sector - Jonathan Browne
Accommodation - Chris Ehmann and Michael McMillan
General - Lisa Nilsen and Greg Hunt
QLDC representative - Mike Theelan
Ex-Officio - Mayor Jim Boult
Co-opted Directors - Charlie Phillips and Josie Spillane
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.