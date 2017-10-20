New Destination Queenstown Board members confirmed

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 09:39

Two new Directors have been appointed to the Destination Queenstown Board for 2017/18.

Jonathan Browne from Skycity Queenstown was elected to the Professional/Retail/Services sector seat and Michael McMillan was re-elected to one of the Accommodation sector seats at the recent Annual General Meeting.

At their first meeting the DQ Board confirmed two co-opted members would be invited to join the Board. Charlie Phillips of Queenstown Resort College was co-opted for another term and Josie Spillane from Highlands and Game Over Queenstown has been newly co-opted onto the DQ Board.

The full DQ Board for 2017/18 is:

Chairman and Activities sector - Matt Hollyer

Retail/Service/Professional sector - Jonathan Browne

Accommodation - Chris Ehmann and Michael McMillan

General - Lisa Nilsen and Greg Hunt

QLDC representative - Mike Theelan

Ex-Officio - Mayor Jim Boult

Co-opted Directors - Charlie Phillips and Josie Spillane