Opinion: What a Labour led coalition means for small business

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 10:16

By Jen Tweed, Managing Director, Employsure

After a political limbo, New Zealand will have a coalition government of New Zealand First with the New Zealand Labour party. Now, the questions is - how does this impact small business?

Jen Tweed, Managing Director of New Zealand’s largest workplace relations firm Employsure explains: "As we’ve seen during the election campaign the policies announced by the Labour Party were simple yet impactful." Here are some of the key Labour workplace policies that are likely to impact small business. Employment relations.

Labour will replace the 90-day trial period with a free referee service for unjustified dismissal claims. Further, it will double the number of labour inspectors.

Minimum wage.

Labour have promised to raise the minimum wage to $16.50 and abolish the Youth Wage altogether. The plan is to base future increases on the real cost of living for people on low incomes and pay all core public service workers the Living Wage.

Fair Pay Agreements.

Labour proposes to develop industry-level agreements for minimum working conditions. It further seeks to develop a collective bargaining system that would allow unions and employers to create Fair Pay Agreements with the assistance of the Employment Relations Authority.

Pay equity.

Labour looks to extend the care and disability worker settlement to mental health workers. Further, Labour is opposed to the National Party’s proposed reforms to the Pay Equity Bill to make it easier for employees to file pay equity claims directly with their employers rather than having to go through the courts.

According to Jen, "these changes tighten the belt even further for employers and this can have a real impact in particular for smaller businesses. We are interested to see where the final policies will land as there is no way of knowing when negotiations will end or when these policies will take effect."

Jen Tweed is Managing Director at Employsure, the largest provider of employment regulations and workplace health and safety advice for SMEs across New Zealand. She has extensive experience in all manner of employment relations issues and is known for her pragmatic and commercial approach in this area.