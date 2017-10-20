Full stream ahead for Vodafone with new Broadband plans

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 12:22

Vodafone has today announced a range of competitive and easy to understand broadband plans to help all Kiwis live full stream ahead.

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said, "Our new plans recognise that while broadband is an essential part of home life, every Kiwi household is different.

"Some homes have many connected devices on the go and chomp through hundreds of gigabits of data per month, others do a lot less online and simply don’t need as much."

Vodafone’s new range of home broadband plans are tailored to meet the full range of Kiwis needs, and include a powerful set of additional benefits:

- Ultimate Home - our most complete package, with Unlimited data, Super Wi-Fi package (including Ultra Hub modem and two Wi-Fi extenders), Virus Protect, and a 12 month Neon subscription.

- Everyday Home - suitable for regular users, this comes with 100GB of data.

- Basic Home - suitable for lighter users, providing 40GB of data per month on Home Wireless Broadband.

All of these new plans come with a powerful promise to give customers the ultimate broadband experience, including 24/7 Ninja service, and Always Connected - which means they can use mobile data on our latest Consumer mobile plans if something happens to their broadband connection.

And Vodafone is also introducing a new option for those customers who just want a fast unlimited data broadband plan at an always low price without additional frills:

- Smart Connect Broadband - the more thrills, less frills option for the super price conscious, this plan offers unlimited data at the always low price of $79.99 on the network awarded New Zealand’s fastest (by Ookla), plus digital service from our online chat team.

"Vodafone’s approach to broadband is all about meeting our customers’ needs and we recognise that some customers are just after a fast, unlimited broadband connection at an always low price. Unlike some competitor offers, our Smart Connect broadband plan offers a single, low price that doesn’t change over time - always great value with no hidden tricks," said Matt.

All Vodafone’s broadband plans are backed up by the powerful promise to put customers on a Fibre or FibreX connection for the same price as standard broadband, if available in their area.

Powerful broadband. Live full stream ahead

Vodafone’s powerful new range of home broadband plans

Plan / Data / Priced from / Term / Currently available on / Key features

Basic Home / 40GB / $49.99 / Open / Home wireless broadband / - 24/7 Ninja Service - $10 discount for Vodafone on account mobile customers

Everyday Home / 100GB / $69.99 / 24 months / Fibre 100, FibreX 200, ADSL / - Vodafone Ultra Hub modem - 24/7 Ninja Service - $10 discount for Vodafone on account mobile customers

Unlimited Home / Unlimited / $94.99 / 12 months / Fibre 100, FibreX 200, ADSL / - Vodafone Ultra Hub modem + 2 Vodafone W-Fi extenders - Neon for 12 months - Virus Protect (new Fibre PC customers only) - 24/7 Ninja Service - $10 discount for Vodafone on account mobile customers

Smart Connect / Unlimited / $79.99 / 24 months / Fibre 100, FibreX 200, ADSL / - Vodafone Ultra Hub modem - Ninja online chat 9am-9pm - $10 discount for Vodafone on account mobile customers