Public Trust moves to Christchurch CBD

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 13:35

Public Trust, New Zealand’s largest and most experienced trustee services organisation, is delighted to have joined the growing number of businesses returning to the Christchurch CBD.

Public Trust’s Chief Executive, Bob Smith, sees the move as a great reinforcement of Public Trust's enduring and trusted position in the Christchurch community.

"We’re excited to see a thriving CBD district re-emerging, and are really pleased to have secured this terrific location for our customers, clients and staff.

"The team here are incredibly passionate about supporting their local customers with specialised Wills, Estate and Trust services - and this is a fantastic space for them to continue the amazing work they do in this community."

The new location is in the new BNZ Centre on Hereford and Cashel Streets in the Christchurch CBD. There’s plenty of paid parking available close by and the centre’s opening hours and contact details remain the same.

Please call us on 0800 371 471 between 8:00am and 5:30pm Monday to Friday, or email us info@publictrust.co.nz.

