Air New Zealand picks up Kiwi innovation award

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 13:55

Air New Zealand’s customer innovation programme has taken out the Innovation in Technology Solutions award at the annual New Zealand Innovation Awards in Auckland last night.

The awards recognise and celebrate New Zealand’s most innovative organisations and individuals across all industries and specialties.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says the win is fantastic recognition for the airline’s ongoing efforts in the customer innovation space.

"We have invested heavily in innovation which enhances all aspects of the experience we offer our customers, for example our award winning Airband product for unaccompanied minors, artificial intelligence chatbot Oscar to assist with customer enquiries and popular coffee ordering function on the Air New Zealand app.

"We continue to explore the very exciting potential of new and emerging technologies such as augmented reality and robotics to enhance the customer experience."

In judging the awards evaluators said Air New Zealand’s customer service technologies are world class. The amount of consideration that goes into user experience is clear and it’s a great example of innovation developed by putting customers at the heart of what they do.