Gull makes a good mistake and commits to holding fuel prices

Gull was running a special promotion yesterday in celebration of the much anticipated long labour weekend. It dropped the prices by 10c a litre on all fuel types for a period of 12 hours from 7am until 7pm only.

However, one of their franchisee site on Chapel Street, Masterton had a brief moment of error when they accidentally dropped their regular 91 petrol price to $0.17 cents per litre for a period of around 25 minutes in the morning.

Even though this was short lived - Rohan Mehta, Pricing Analyst at Gull states "This was a bit of an ‘oops’ moment on the part of our franchisee but it was one of the better mistakes. At least this brought a smile to a few faces"

Gull further has made a commitment to hold their fuel prices for at least this long weekend. This is in contrast to today’s increase of 2c by several of the oil giants.

Rohan states "increasing prices on a Friday afternoon goes against Gull’s philosophy of value to the motorist. This is the time that most Kiwi motorists are filling their vehicles for the much awaited long weekend and increasing prices at this time takes advantage of a captive market."

He further concludes, "We’ll look at our prices again on Tuesday morning, but since it’s a Tuesday after the long weekend, we’ll be in no rush to do so."

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices, average prices are as follows:

Gull Regular (91 Octane) $1.806

Gull Force 10 (98 Octane) $1.956

Gull Low Sulphur Diesel $1.095

Gull, has their lowest priced site at Atiamuri, selling as below:

Gull Regular (91 Octane) $1.727

Gull Force 10 (98 Octane) $1.877

Gull Diesel $0.997

Gull continues to offer competitive prices and strives to honour their commitment to fair and honest pricing.