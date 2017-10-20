Domino's offers free pizzas if NZ beats Australia in rugby

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 16:23

It will be a supreme celebration for pizza and rugby fans, with Domino’s offering to give away 10,000 free pizzas if New Zealand beats Australia in Test 3 this weekend!

To celebrate the potential win, the Company has announced it will give away 10,000 free Traditional and Value range pizzas on Sunday 22 October if the New Zealand is successful, the day before it launches Phase 2 of the Company’s Real Tasty menu.

Domino’s General Manager for New Zealand Scott Bush said the Company was excited about offering customers a chance to celebrate the New Zealand win by eating free pizza.

"We want to reward our customers with an exciting online only pizza offer after the game," said Scott.

"On Sunday 22 October, we will be giving away 10,000 free pizzas to celebrate if New Zealand wins Game 3.

"We encourage pizza lovers to join the Domino’s New Zealand Facebook page to make sure they take advantage of the offer."

"The day after the giveaway, we’re launching some really exciting new pizzas in the next phase of our Real Tasty menu, so if customers are lucky enough to score a free pizza, I encourage them to hang on to their code and try one of our new pizzas available on Monday."

The Company will release five new pizzas as part of Phase 2 of the Real Tasty menu, including: Eight Meats, Butter Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Garden Vege with Butter Sauce and Chicken Supreme.

The Company has reassured pizza fans that they will have to be fast to take advantage of the free pizza giveaway but that they have prepared for the increase in traffic expected with the giveaway.

"It will be first in, best dressed - or best fed in this case. With over 270,000 fans, we expect the free pizzas will be snapped up fast, but we are ready to cater for the expected hungry pizza lovers and rugby fans!

"The giveaway will give our fans a chance to try any of our Traditional or Value range pizzas from the Real Tasty campaign, including the new Chilli Pork, BBQ Italian Sausage and Spicy BBQ Pork and Bacon.

"We are really proud of our new Real Tasty menu, and New Zealand wins Game 3 of course, and what better way to celebrate the win than with a free pizza!" said Scott.

The 10,000 pizza giveaway will kick off on the Company’s Facebook page on Sunday 22 October. Customers are encouraged to check the Domino’s Facebook page to take advantage of the giveaway (https://www.facebook.com/DominosNZ/).

For more information on Domino’s, please visit www.dominos.nz.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the master franchisor for the Domino’s brand in New Zealand, Australia, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Japan and Germany. Across these seven markets, DPE and its franchisees operate over 2,000 stores.