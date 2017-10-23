Queenstown's newest Special Housing Area 'setting the bar high'

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 13:36

Queenstown’s residential housing development, Bullendale, is setting the bar high for Special Housing Areas (SHAs) across the country, forging a solid reputation for providing affordable living, a sense of community and architecturally designed quality homes at a pace that has surprised the market.

In the lead up to the release of stage 3 of the Arthurs Point development, Bullendale developer and project manager Shane Fairmaid has been reflecting on the success of the SHA since ground was broken in December 2016 year.

While SHAs in general have been criticised by some for not addressing the issue of housing affordability, Bullendale has strived to achieve affordability through careful urban planning and quality architectural design.

Following resource consent issued just two days before Christmas last year, work is now well advanced on site with stage 1 roading nearing completion and roofs on homes.

After a successful marketing campaign, resulting in multiple offers for many of the homes, stages 1 and 2 are now completely sold out.

"We’re delighted with the level of market interest in Bullendale, particularly from first home buyers who were well represented in the initial stage 1 and 2 purchases. First home buyers really appear to like Bullendale and appeared very comfortable with the sales process," says Shane.

"We have a clear vision for the community and wanted to facilitate owner-occupiers into Bullendale wherever we could. This makes for a stronger community and we’re pleased that, by and large, we’ve achieved this for stages 1 and 2.

"We expect to have the first residents living in Bullendale in January 2018, some 13 months after resource consent was issued, which we think is a pretty good result."

Stage three, The Alpine Terraces, is expected to be released in October and is a completely different offering. Elevated above stage two, on the toe of the hill, residents can expect magnificent views of the surrounding mountain ranges, the Shotover River and the rolling rural valley that winds down to the Queenstown CBD, just five minutes’ drive from Bullendale.

The Alpine Terraces features combinations of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom architecturally designed terrace-style homes.

"The multi-level homes will all have two-car garaging and central heating, offering a new and unique design to the Queenstown market," says Shane.

Once complete, Bullendale will comprise of 88 townhouses, terraced-style homes and apartments, and is targeted for completion in late 2019, adding significantly to the vibrant up-and- coming Arthurs Point community.

"Situated less than ten minutes’ drive to the CBD, Arthurs Point is fast becoming the place to live, overtaking other areas as the location of choice. Without a doubt, Bullendale will add to the increased community vibe and we’re proud to be delivering an affordable proposition, while maintaining quality of build", says Shane.