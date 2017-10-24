Contenders for 2017 iSANZ Awards announced

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 07:48

Banks, state-owned enterprises, ICT firms and highly-skilled information security specialists are among those vying for top honours in this year’s iSANZ Awards.

Now in their third year, the iSANZ Awards acknowledge the extraordinary contributions of those working in New Zealand’s information security (InfoSec) industry. Information security refers to measures taken to protect against the unauthorised use of information, especially online electronic data. iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says InfoSec is a large and growing industry and has now become a fundamental feature of the online landscape.

"There’s no doubt that New Zealand possesses InfoSec expertise the equal of anywhere in the world. This is reflected in the quality and number of iSANZ entries we received this year.

"All entrants and finalists share a motivation to help secure critical ICT systems, undertake best-practice information security and educate the wider community about cyber threats.

"We’re pleased to be able to formally recognise through the 2017 iSANZ Awards the extraordinary contributions of those going above-and-beyond in making the New Zealand online environment a safer and more secure place."

The Awards judges have recognised the following 2017 finalists:

Best Security Project / Initiative:

ASB Bank, Transpower, CERTNZ.

Best Security Awareness Campaign:

Spark NZ, ANZ, Aura Information Security.

Best Security Company:

Dimension Data, Safestack, Aura Information Security.

Best International Superstar:

Laura Bell, Chris Blunt.

Up-and-coming Cybersecurity Star:

Erica Anderson, Keziah Ferrer, Nicole Braun.

MC’ed by New Zealand television personality Te Radar (Andrew Lumsden), winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 21 November at Wellington’s Te Papa Museum. The evening will also see a person, event or organisation crowned in a special nominated Hall of Fame category.

Tickets to the iSANZ Awards dinner can be booked at https://isanz2017t.lilregie.com/step1

The 2017 iSANZ Awards are proudly sponsored by Check Point, Context, Micro Focus, Arbor Networks, Aura Information Security, SailPoint, Symantec/Westcon-Comstor, McAfee, RSA and Datacom.