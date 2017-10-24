BNZ introduces Apple Pay to customers

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 08:15

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) today brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that’s fast and convenient.

Apple Pay is now available to all BNZ customers with an eligible Apple device and eligible BNZ Visa card, and can be used where ever contactless payments are currently accepted.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

"We know our customers want an exceptional experience that will allow them to pay quickly, easily and securely on a range of devices here, online and overseas. We’ve been listening as they have been asking for Apple Pay and it’s hugely exciting to be able to say it’s here", says David Bullock, Director of Products and Technology at BNZ.

"The introduction of Apple Pay is the latest offering from what is continuous digital development based on our customer feedback. Our key focus is to ensure our customers lives dictate the way they bank, not the other way round. We don’t want banking to feel restrictive or time consuming and the introduction of Apple Pay ensures we are one step closer to making this a reality."

Marty Kerr, Visa New Zealand Country Manager says "Visa is excited to be supporting another example of innovation in the payments space with BNZ, where they will be utilising the Visa Token Service".

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneï¬ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is as simple as the touch of a finger with Touch ID, so there’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/nz/apple-pay/