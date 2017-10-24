SafeStack to hold free security seminar for not-for-profit sector

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 09:17

Security is a growing area of concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, but in the not-for-profit sector it’s often treated as something that you’ll get to eventually, after you’ve saved the world.

Because charities and social good organisations are typically driven by volunteers, and work with the leanest of budgets, very few ever get round to securing their online world, yet an attack on such an organisation can have a devastating effect.

SafeStack, New Zealand’s specialist information security company, is holding a free seminar for the charity/not-for-profit/social good sector in Wellington in November and wants to help this important sector learn about security on a tight budget, says founder and CEO Laura Bell.

"Every year we try to give back to the wider community and offer free training to those who need a little help but don’t have the budget. This year we want to step that up reach out to a sector that is very dear to our hearts."

SafeStack has a reputation for its plain speaking approach to security education and Bell wants participants to come away with a plan of action that each organisation can put into place itself.

"We want to help these organisations to help themselves. Over two and a bit hours we’ll take them through the skills they’ll need to look after their own security, without any need for specialist people, or tools, or even a budget."

A recent small business survey in the UK shows that 38% of small businesses spend nothing on security at all, and only 5% think they’ve been attacked. This compares poorly with official figures from the UK government and suggests a large number of small businesses have been attacked without them being aware of it.

"We see similar levels of awareness here in New Zealand and we’d like to help change that as much as we can," says Bell.

The workshop will run from 9.30 to 12.30pm on November 22 in Wellington and spaces are free but limited.