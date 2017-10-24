Apply for a Special Licence in time for summer events

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 09:08

The Summer season is almost upon us and a number of people will already be thinking about holding events where a Special Licence may be required.

What is a Special Licence?

A Special Licence allows the sale and supply of alcohol to anyone attending an event, private function, street party or sporting event. Special Licences can be either ‘on-site’ for consumption on the premises, or ‘off-site’ for consumption elsewhere.

Why do I need to apply now?

Special Licence applications must be lodged at least 30 working days before the event and under legislation, the period between 20 December 2016 and 15 January 2017 are not considered as working days. This means that, if you are organising an event that will fall over the December to February period that requires a Special Licence, you will need to apply for this as soon as possible.

If your event occurs between 20 December 2017 and 14 February 2018, your application must be received by the Tararua District Council on or before 20 November 2017.

Get your applications in early! Application forms can be collected from your nearest Service Centre or downloaded from the Council website: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/forms-info Alternatively, you can call or email the Council to request one be sent out to you.

Council is happy to answer any questions you may have regarding Alcohol Licensing. You can get in touch with the Council team by emailing info@tararuadc.govt.nz, or by phoning 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.