CTU Biennial Conference 2017, 'Creating our Future'

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 10:07

The Council of Trade Unions (CTU) Biennial Conference will be held on the 25th and 26th of October 2017 at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. The theme is ‘Creating our Future’ and the conference will bring together over 150 union members and officials from 21 CTU-affiliated unions and representative bodies. The conference will set out the future that working people want to create with our new Government and the business sector over the next three years and beyond.

Highlights include an address from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Green Party Leader James Shaw, a keynote speech from progressive economist Armine Yalnizyan from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and a panel discussion with Yalnizayan and Jim Stanford, Director of the Centre for Future Work. The conference will feature the signing of the new Te Takawaenga relationship agreement between Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Kaimahi MÄori o Aotearoa and the CTU National Affiliate Council. Delegates will also have an update from Secretary of Australian Council of Trade Unions, Sally McManus.

The Prime Minister will be speaking at 3pm on Wednesday 25 October

Green Party Leader James Shaw is scheduled to speak at 9.35am on Thursday 26 October, but this may depend on the exact timing of the swearing-in ceremony for new Ministers and could be on Wednesday instead.

Full details of the conference agenda, including sections open to media attendance are available at http://www.union.org.nz/events/nzctu-te-kauae-kaimahi-biennial-conference/

Te Takawaenga relationship agreement text is available to download here: http://www.union.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Te-Takawaenga.pdf

Interviews with guest speakers may be arranged via Andrew Chick, CTU Union Development Organiser, ph 027 250 2491

What: CTU Biennial Conference ‘Creating our Future’.

When: 25-26 of October 2017

Where: Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington