Mighway offers emergency housing to California fire victims

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 09:04

Mighway, a platform established in New Zealand and recently launched in Northern America connecting owners of RV’s with guests, is working with its owner community to provide temporary discounted emergency accommodation for those displaced by fire in Northern California. More than 8000 homes have been destroyed and an estimated 100,000 people have been displaced.

"With the generous help of our owner community, we have been able to provide RV’s as a temporary housing solution to those affected," said Mighway CEO Dave Simmons. "We know there is a housing shortage already, and we have many RV’s available so victims don’t need to relocate. The Mighway platform is normally used by travelers - but the potential to connect those in need with those who can assist is something we would always look to leverage in a crisis. This is a core benefit of the sharing economy. "

Vehicles are also available to relief workers and staff coming into affected areas to assist with recovery.

Most RV’s listed with Mighway are self-contained - including bathroom and kitchen facilities - offering portability and flexibility to fire victims and emergency workers.

Dave Simmons adds, "It’s hard to comprehend the scale of this disaster. For those who don’t have a home to return to, it’s a long road ahead. We’re grateful to be able to help in this way and committed to supporting as many people as possible."

Visit www.mighway.com/emergency for more details.