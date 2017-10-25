New Executive Director joins Porter Novelli NZ leadership team

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 09:38

Jane Luscombe has joined Porter Novelli NZ as one of two Executive Directors, replacing the role previously held by Sarah Williams who was promoted to Managing Director in July.

Starting at Porter Novelli today, Jane comes from the Commission for Financial Capability where she was the External Relations Manager and part of the Senior Leadership Team. Her achievements with the Commission include winning the 2017 IPANZ excellence award for public sector engagement.

Previously Jane has worked as a senior reporter and producer for eight years at Mediaworks (3 News and Newshub), and has an extensive background in journalism, including producer, presenter and reporter roles at the BBC.

Jane’s appointment completes the leadership team, joining Managing Director Sarah Williams and Executive Director Louise Wright-Bush. John Frey continues as the non-executive chairman of Porter Novelli NZ. The changes follow Strahan Wallis’ inter-company move to a new role as Managing Director, Porter Novelli Southern California in June.

Sarah Williams says Jane’s appointment rounds out the leadership team and will help drive results for the agency, clients and team. Jane will work with clients on their media, stakeholder and content strategies drawing on her broad experience and networks.

"Her skills and experience complement our existing team and culturally she is a great fit. Jane’s media, political and financial background means she brings a strong network and specialist knowledge to Porter Novelli. She is a highly impressive communicator and we are thrilled she’s joining us.

"Jane has enjoyed afternoon tea at 10 Downing Street with the Blairs, she produced extended coverage of Obama’s election and counts her work on the Victorian bush fires and the 2011 Canterbury earthquake as career highlights."