Make-A-Wish and Quantum partnering to help transform lives

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 09:50

Make-A-Wish and Quantum Travel Group are pleased to announce a two-year partnership to help transform the lives of critically ill children between the ages of 3 and 17 years old, one wish at a time.

For Quantum Travel Group, which incorporates Travel Managers Group, Travelsmart and the Cruise Centre, and Executive Travel Group, the partnership with Make-A-Wish New Zealand is an opportunity to help critically ill children enjoy the same fun and happiness as every other child by granting their one true wish.

The partnership began when Make-A-Wish CEO, Pam Elgar, met with Kevin Weston and Nicola Jamieson from the group. From the outset Quantum Travel Group wanted to build a strong and engaged partnership, rather than simply increase donations in the short term.

As a Make-A-Wish Fundraising Partner, Quantum Travel Group will host fundraising events and provide travel support for wish families.

"I am humbled by the dedication and commitment shown by Quantum Travel Group at this early stage of the partnership. We are very much looking forward to our future partnership, helping to grant transformational wishes together for New Zealand children living with a critical illness," said Make-A-Wish CEO Pam Elgar.

Quantum Travel Group General Manager Kevin Weston described the partnership as being an "incredible opportunity allowing our whole group to really get involved."

"Not just from a Head Office point of view, but our whole group takes Corporate Social Responsibility seriously, so it’s fantastic to have this partnership whereby instead of just writing a cheque we can all collectively work towards making a significant difference to critically ill Kiwi kids," he said.

For more information on Make-A-Wish or to make a donation visit www.makeawish.org.nz.