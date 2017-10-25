Newly built Christchurch KFC property on long-term lease

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 10:00

A newly built Christchurch retail property on long-term lease to Restaurant Brands Limited, trading as KFC, is being marketed for sale as a passive investment in one of New Zealand’s fastest growing areas.

Colliers International Investment Sales brokers Charlie Oscroft and Courtney Doig have been exclusively appointed to market 7 Tennyson Street, Rolleston, for sale by auction.

The 2,781sq m freehold property will be auctioned at Colliers International’s Christchurch CBD office at 10am on Thursday, 9 November, unless sold prior.

Oscroft says the high-profile property is on a new 10-year lease to established corporate franchisee Restaurant Brands Limited, which operates KFC in New Zealand.

The lease returns a substantial passive income of $170,000 net per annum.

"This is an outstanding opportunity to secure a prime retail asset that is superbly located within tightly held Rolleston - one of the fastest growing areas of New Zealand," Oscroft says.

"Passive investors will appreciate the strong tenant covenant offered by Restaurant Brands - an established dual-listed company that operates numerous well-known international brands in New Zealand.

"The long lease term, with numerous rights of renewal extending until 2063, should give investors extra comfort in the strength of this asset."

The purpose-built, 261.5sq m retail building, built after the Canterbury earthquakes, offers plentiful on-site car parking and excellent accessibility.

Doig says Rolleston is the largest centre in Canterbury’s Selwyn District, located only five minutes from the Christchurch City boundary.

"Rolleston is identified as a key growth and activity centre under the Greater Christchurch Urban Development Strategy, and has quickly become one of the most sought-after and fastest growing areas in Canterbury," she says.

"Some 92 per cent of Canterbury’s exports go through Rolleston, while the huge Izone Business Hub industrial park has created a substantial employment base for the district.

"The thriving population is serviced by quality amenities including banks, retail shops, food and beverage outlets, three primary schools and two secondary schools.

"Rolleston is known for its strong sense of community and features a new $15 million aquatic centre, and numerous sporting and other clubs are well represented. Doig says the wider Selwyn District has consistently been one of the fastest growing areas in the country over the past 15 years.

"This trend seems set to continue, with vast tracks of residential land under development and selling quickly."

The district’s population is predicted to rise from its current 51,000 inhabitants to close to 64,000 in 2021. Selwyn has been ranked the top economic performer in New Zealand, based on short- and medium-term indicators of population, employment, GDP, and business growth.

"With available land, strong local amenity, quality infrastructure and good employment opportunities, it is no wonder why this location is performing so well."

Doig says the area is set to benefit from construction of the second stage of the Southern Motorway, which started last year and is due to be completed in early 2019.

"The motorway is one of the most significant road infrastructure projects in Canterbury," she says.

"Once completed, it is likely to halve the travel time between Rolleston and central Christchurch, from 30 minutes to just 15 minutes."

Oscroft says the first KFC in New Zealand was established in Auckland in 1971. The global brand now has 99 stores nationwide, 93 of which are operated by Restaurant Brands.

"KFC is a local retail innovator, having transformed almost 70 of its store in recent years, with plans in place to update the rest," Oscroft says.

"The Rolleston store was purpose-built to incorporate these changes, including booth seating, plasma screens and an attractive, contemporary fit out.

"The New Zealand store design has been so successful that it’s been taken on as the standard for KFC worldwide.

"The brand continues to innovate in New Zealand, with its new urban-style Auckland CBD store allowing customers to place their food orders directly via kiosks."

As well as KFC, Restaurant Brands operates the New Zealand outlets of Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee and Carl’s Jr.

Oscroft says all of these globally successful brands are known for their quality of food and beverages, attractive spaces, excellent service, and the total experience they deliver to customers.

Restaurant Brands is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, and is also a constituent company of the NZX50 Index.

Last month, the company also listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).