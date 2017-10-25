Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 11:21

Christchurch Airport has an eye on the future and has today revealed its vision for the airport in 2040.

Chief Executive Malcolm Johns says the airport company champions the economic, social and sustainability outcomes for Christchurch and South Island and has released a video showing the airport’s long-term vision for its terminal and campus.

"The airport is the South Island’s gateway for visitors, airfreight and business and by 2040 is projected to have 20,000 people working here," he says.

Mr Johns says the airport reviews its long term planning for land-use and infrastructure every ten years. He says this video shares that thinking, which has been underway for almost two years.

"Christchurch Airport is a leader in future thinking, as demonstrated through our partnership in the country’s first autonomous vehicle trial and the world-first partnership with Alibaba. We are conscious that the airport currently underpins the generation of 2.1 billion dollars in regional GDP and that creates more than 60,000 jobs."

Mr Johns says the 2040 airport would see Memorial Avenue extended, to create a "grand avenue" to an expanded terminal to cater for forecast passenger growth. A series of minor runway extensions would cater for larger and more frequent aircraft, without a need for major changes to the airfield or noise impacts in residential areas.

He says the latest Master Plan gives the airport a framework to deliver future growth while making the most of exciting innovations in technology and sustainable management, which are likely to form an important part of society’s evolution over the next 20-30 years.

An animated video showing key aspects of the 2040 Vision and summary document available here http://christchurchairport.co.nz/en/about-us/media-centre/media-releases/2017/christchurch-airport-2040-revealed/