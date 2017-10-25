Mortgage Express announces new Wellington-based advisor

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 11:41

After 3 years in London, working in corporate and investment banking, Chris has returned to Wellington with a desire to help his clients achieve their dreams of home ownership.

Along with an in-depth understanding of the Wellington property market, Chris explains that working as a mortgage adviser combines his background in banking with his genuine desire to see his clients buy their dream homes.

Chris has both national and international experience in client advisory roles, and local knowledge in how things are done. "I’m very driven and want the absolute best result for my clients," says Chris.

"I offer experience in the banking sector and the drive to get you the best deal!"

"Chris is a practical problem solver who has excelled in the customer service arena," says Sarah Johnston, CEO of Mortgage Express. "I have no doubt he will prove his worth when it comes to securing the right financial package for his clients."

Chris is based in Wellington and can be contacted for advice around residential property lending.

About Mortgage Express

Mortgage Express is one of the fastest growing mortgage and insurance adviser companies in Australasia. In operation since 1998, it has access to a wide range of lenders, insurers and products, and has helped more than 20,000 New Zealand families buy their dream homes. With 80 advisers across New Zealand, Mortgage Express assists in settling over 2,200 loans annually. Mortgage Express is owned by Harcourts, New Zealand’s largest real estate group, a privately owned New Zealand company which operates in 10 countries around the globe.