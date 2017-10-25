NZ's first rental camper trailers hit the road

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 11:52

GO Rentals, New Zealand’s largest independent rental vehicle company, today announced the introduction of its innovative GO Glamper fleet of camper trailers, in a move that is expected to shake up the highly-competitive market.

Manufactured in the Waikato, the brand new fleet features a myriad of benefits for travellers, from generous double bed to private toilet unit, kitchenette, solar powered lighting, water tanks and even an awning and outdoor furniture for creating your own al fresco dining area.

The entire fleet is certified as self-contained, an added benefit in the goal to keep New Zealand’s environment as clean as possible, in alignment with GO Rental’s Qualmark Gold status.

Amidst the ongoing rise of the campervan market, GO Rentals General Manager James Dalglish reinforced the consumer demand for the ability to ‘lock and leave’ a towable accommodation solution in order to explore and experience New Zealand without taking the literal kitchen sink with you.

"It’s well known that tourists just love self-driving holidays and our GO Glamper is the ultimate in ease and flexibility - simply get your camper trailer set up then head off on day trips, adventures and sight-seeing in your car without the dramas of finding a car park that suits or having to pack up every time you go somewhere."

Customer research into the concept was conducted during the product development stage, with over 500 GO Rentals customers surveyed and results revealed there is overwhelming demand for the camper trailer solution unique to the GO Rentals fleet.

Level of interest: over 80% of respondents said they would be interested in hiring a GO Glamper and agreed it was an appealing option compared to a traditional campervan, while 92% said that combining rental car and accommodation hire into one booking was appealing

Towing tenacity: When it comes to confidence when towing a GO Glamper, 80% said they would feel comfortable despite only around half of those surveyed claiming they had experience towing behind a vehicle

Lock, leave, explore: Being able to securely leave your accommodation and explore in your car was very important, with 95% agreeing that it was an advantage

GO Glamper camper trailers are available for hire in Auckland and Christchurch with additional locations forecast to launch in the next 12 months. A GO Glamper can be hired in combination with a GO Rentals vehicle, or on it’s own for use with an existing car (your own or a GO Rentals vehicle) featuring sufficient towing capabilities.

Launched in 1999, GO Rentals started with only a handful of vehicles and one location. 18 years later, GO Rentals now features a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles and six locations throughout New Zealand. Over the last three financial years, over half a million people have travelled with GO Rentals.

