Jalcon offers virtual tour of latest Hobsonville Point development

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:31

Experienced Auckland house designer and builder, Jalcon, has just launched its latest development - consisting of 79 new homes - at Hobsonville Point. And, in a first for Auckland, potential buyers can take a virtual tour of their new home.

Known as Sunderland Crescent, the north-facing prime coastal site has views over native bush and the upper harbour and is right next to the coastal walkway. It will include a mix of standalone houses, terraces and apartments. Designed by leading architects Stevens Lawson, prices start at $650,000 for the two bedroom apartments, $1.075 million for the three bedroom terraces and $1.599 million for the individual three to four bedroom homes.

To demonstrate the appeal of living in the development, Jalcon has revamped the display room in their showhome at 7 Liquidambar Drive, Hobsonville Point, open every day from 10am to 4pm or by appointment. And, in an exciting new move, the company has created a unique virtual tour allowing potential buyers to navigate around the development and visualise how they would live there.

"The interactive virtual tour is amazing and allows people to fly over and around our homes. It really gives them the feeling of what it would be like to be part of the vibrant community at Sunderland Crescent," says CEO of Jalcon Homes, Bruce McKinnon.

"We expect Sunderland Crescent to be one of our most popular developments, given it occupies a prime position at Hobsonville Point. We are building sunny, north-facing houses with views over the water and native bush, all designed for easy living and crafted with attention to detail. For us at Jalcon, quality is everything."

McKinnon adds Sunderland Crescent is close to the supermarket and schools and within walking distance of the ferry, farmers’ market, cafes and brewery.

More information can be found online at www.jalcon.co.nz/hobsonvillepoint