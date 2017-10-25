Landcare networking field day at Mangapiko

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 13:45

Caring for our land and waterways is the focus of the latest landcare networking field day being held at Mangapiko near Te Awamutu on 8 November.

It’s being organised by Waikato Regional Council, the NZ Landcare Trust and the Lower Mangapiko Stream Care Group.

The field days are a forum for landcare groups and others in the community to discuss issues affecting their areas, share ideas and offer support, as well understand the programmes and strategies of others.

Topics to be covered include catchment management, the Proposed Plan Change 1 for the Waikato and WaipÄ rivers, the WaipÄ catchment plan and the role of the Lower Mangapiko Stream Care Group.

There will also be information on how tree planting can generate revenue and provide a range of environmental and economic benefits.

The day is due to get underway at 9.30am at the Mangapiko Hall.

People wanting to attend and also those wanting transport are asked to RSVP to either:

- Bala Tikkisetty - 0800 800 401 or bala.tikkisetty@waikatoregion.govt.nz

- Nardene Berry - 0800 526 322 or nardene.berry@landcare.org.nz