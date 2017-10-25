TeamTalk Limited appoints two new independent directors

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 15:41

TeamTalk Limited (NZX: TTK), the publicly listed telecommunications services provider, today announced that the company’s shareholders elected two new independent directors to the board at the Annual General Meeting held in Wellington on Wednesday, 25 October.

The new directors, James Sclater and Susan Freeman-Greene join existing directors Nathan York, Tone Borren, Reg Barrett, Geoff Davis and chairman Roger Sowry. TeamTalk’s chairman Roger Sowry was re-elected as a director.

Roger Sowry noted the sad passing of director George Paterson in late August, "George was a respected and thoughtful director who will be sadly missed.

"The two new appointments deliver on an undertaking given earlier this year to appoint new directors to the board."

James Sclater is a professional company director and trustee acting for a number of companies and investment trusts including ProCare Health, Homecare Medical and Damar Industries. He is a chartered accountant and a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the New Zealand Institute of Directors. Prior to 2009, James was chairman of Grant Thornton Auckland where he was a business advisory services director for 18 years, specialising in small-to-medium enterprise accounting, taxation and management advice.

Susan Freeman-Greene is currently chief executive of Engineering New Zealand (formerly IPENZ). She was formerly chief executive of the Broadcasting Standards Authority and before that was a senior leader and chief mediator with the Human Rights Commission. Her professional background is in law and she has over 25 years’ experience across the public and private sector in law including the commercial and employment areas, and mediation. Her broad experience in many sectors, combined with analytical skills of a lawyer and the influencing skills of a mediator, have given her a wider perspective and a broad skillset to bring to leadership and governance.

"We welcome James and Susan to TeamTalk’s board and look forward to the contribution they will make to the company’s governance," Roger Sowry said.