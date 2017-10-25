Dynamic Lexus electric hybrid hatch meets sporty sophistication

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 15:54

Facelift and specification upgrades for the exclusively-electric hybrid CT 200h have further enhanced its desirability for young drivers who enjoy sporty driving while still maintaining their sustainable lifestyle.

The new model is instantly recognisable with a confident, modern update to the Lexus signature spindle grille, with a new mesh pattern helping to elevate the model’s sophistication.

"Our entry Lexus model, the CT, has been refreshed and revitalised for 2018," said Paul Carroll, Senior General Manager for Lexus New Zealand. "It’s more dramatic than previous models but with stylish refinement, making it the ideal premium hybrid for use around town."

"The design improvements, coupled with improved specifications and additional safety features, mean that this electric hybrid luxury vehicle is now an even more rewarding combination of stylish finesse and fuel-efficiency," says Carroll.

At the rear, new L-shaped LED tail-lights are wider and sportier. The new model also boasts a wider range of exterior colour choices, including three two-tone colours with a titanium or basalt mica roof, and new larger 17-inch alloy wheels on the base model.

For the F Sport, six exterior colours can be ordered with an Onyx roof to offset the main body colour and complete the sports enhanced look.

The CT 200h is powered by a 1.8 litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors and an electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission. Standardised tests for fuel consumption comparison purposes resulted in a combined usage of 4.1 litres/100 kms, while emitting only 94 g/km of COâ.

Both models now have a card key, alarm siren with intrusion sensor, rear privacy glass, and aluminium scuff plates. The F Sport also gets a jet-black grille surround, bi-beam LED headlights with automatic levelling and LED front fog lights.

The Lexus Safety System +, which includes Pre-Crash Safety system with Autonomous Emergency Braking for vehicles and pedestrians, High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beam, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, and a Vehicle Sway Warning system are now standard on all CT 200h models.

Inside the cabin, the display screen has now increased in size to a substantial 10.3 inches. There are six new interior colours for the CT 200h available in fabric or leather accented seat trims, and three more leather accented seat colours that are exclusive to the F Sport model. Following a centuries old Japanese wood carving tradition, the F Sport is further enhanced by its Naguri-style trim on the dashboard.

Fabric door trims with synthetic leather and fabric for the entry level model, and synthetic leather for the F Sport, further enhance the interior cabin.

Standard features on all models include high specification rain-sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, dual-zone climate-control air-conditioning, eight airbags, a ten-speaker audio system, satellite navigation and a reversing camera.

The leather accented upholstery option also includes front seat heaters and an eight-way power- adjustable driver’s seat, as well as a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, driver’s seat power lumbar, and the exterior mirrors include auto dimming, memory and auto folding.

The F Sport model also includes aluminium sports pedals, F Sport trimmed steering wheel and shift lever, a large rear spoiler and a unique alloy wheel finish.

The CT 200h goes on sale at -

CT 200h 1.8 Hybrid Hatchback $51,690

CT 200h 1.8 Hybrid Hatchback F Sport $62,690