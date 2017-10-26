Gull continues to discount prices despite declining NZ dollar

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 09:44

The celebrations continue at Gull as they are offering 12 cents off per litre on all fuel types from 7:00am on Thursday 26th October until 12:00pm on Friday 27th October 2017.

"At a time, when international oil prices are expected to rise and the NZ dollar is declining, we at Gull look forward to offering continuous value to Kiwi motorists." states Rohan Mehta, Gull Pricing Analyst.

Gull anticipates that most major oil companies will follow this price drop today, which just means there are more choices available to the motorist.

Mehta concludes, "Furthermore, everyone benefits from our discount days, we simply drop our price boards and pump prices - we don’t burden our customers with expectations of a $40 minimum fill or limit their fill to 50 litres per transaction to avail the discount. A customer is a customer to us; we value them and respect their spending."

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices, average prices on Thursday 26th October, 2017 will be as follows:

Gull Regular (91 Octane) $1.689

Gull Force 10 (98 Octane) $1.839

Gull Diesel $0.966

Gull, will be offering their best price at Atiamuri, which will be selling as below from 7:00am on Thursday 26th October until 12:00pm on Friday 27th October 2017:

Gull Regular (91 Octane) $1.597

Gull Force 10 (98 Octane) $1.747

Gull Diesel $0.877