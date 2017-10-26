Colmar Brunton and Kantar TNS move into Auckland CBD

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 12:37

Colmar Brunton and Kantar TNS New Zealand, two of New Zealand’s leading market research agencies, have moved into newly built premises on Sale Street in the Auckland CBD.

The two agencies will be co-locating at 46 Sale Street, however the office is designed so Colmar Brunton and Kantar TNS remain separate and each agency will continue to operate as its own entity, but can come together to collaborate when required by its clients.

According to Jason Shoebridge, CEO of Kantar Insights New Zealand, the parent company of both agencies, the move comes on the back of sustained growth experienced by both Colmar Brunton and Kantar TNS.

"The building is custom designed to provide a state of the art work environment for our employees and a welcoming environment for our clients, who we hope will look to make use of the workspace and facilities.

"The relocation to the Auckland CBD is a deliberate move to be closer to many clients and partners, and we are now able to host bespoke client and business events."

Mr Shoebridge also notes both agencies are embracing activity-based working.

"The new building gives us some great collaborative spaces that have already had a big impact on our projects."

In addition, 46 Sale Street has achieved five Green Star ratings for both Design and As Built, with a number of energy efficient features and an impressive central atrium that provides natural light to the interior of the building.

The new Colmar Brunton and Kantar TNS New Zealand office is located at: Level 1, 46 Sale Street, Auckland 1010.

Colmar Brunton and Kantar TNS New Zealand are part of WPP AUNZ, Australasia’s leading marketing communications group.