Fonterra announces support for local govt leaders' water declaration

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 12:08

Fonterra today announced its support for the Local Government Leaders’ Water Declaration, the pledge by the Mayors and Chairs of New Zealand to lift the quality of freshwater resources in this country.

Fonterra General Manager Sustainable Dairying, Charlotte Rutherford, said she commended the Local Government Leaders for taking robust steps to improve water in regions across New Zealand.

"This is a challenging and complex area, and a collective approach will be key to getting it right. Local government is already working hard with a range of stakeholders, including farmers, to help lift the outcomes for all of our waters and it’s pleasing to see success in some important areas. The Declaration will help accelerate this journey," says Rutherford.

"Fonterra’s committed to working with communities, including local and regional councils to identify environmental limits for water and ensure our farmers operate within them. Like all Kiwis, we want clean waterways, and we’re looking forward to standing alongside groups like the Local Government Leaders’ to make that vision a reality," Rutherford added.

Fonterra currently works with a range of stakeholders on important water initiatives, including its Living Water Partnership with the Department of Conservation. This programme aims to improve the health of five key freshwater catchments throughout New Zealand. In July, the Co-operative announced plans to build on the success of this initiative and work with communities, councils, government and key partners to restore 50 catchments.