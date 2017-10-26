FlexiGroup dials up customer-centricity with new Chief Customer Officer

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 13:42

With a commitment to delivering outstanding experiences spanning every customer touch point, from signing up, to point of sale through to online account management, FlexiGroup New Zealand has intensified its focus on customer-centricity in the payments industry.

To lead the charge in this area, Tim McFarlane has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer.

Tim McFarlane joins FlexiGroup with extensive international experience in the payments and Telco/IT services market having held roles with Paymark, GeoOp and Vodafone, including driving Vodafone’s enterprise go-to-market initiatives across Europe and launching multiple ‘first to market’ cloud propositions globally.

FlexiGroup Chief Executive Officer, Chris Lamers says great customer experience is about delivering simple and effective products and services that work for the customer, both today and tomorrow.

"There’s a lot of talk about customer-centricity in the industry and the role technology plays in the future of customer experience. While there is no doubt that investing in technology is critical for organisations to evolve, what’s equally important is getting the fundamentals of today right and making sure the customer gets what the customer really wants - not what organisation ‘thinks’ the customer wants.

"With finance and payments, there are a number of things people universally love and want including no interest, no fees and flexibility to manage payments - all of this boils back to three things: giving the customer choice, control and certainty.

"Tim has a strong suite of expertise to drive FlexiGroup’s vision to deliver outstanding customer experiences through the products and services we provide and we’re thrilled to have him join the FlexiGroup family."

Tim McFarlane starts as Chief Customer Officer at FlexiGroup from 16 November.