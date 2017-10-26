Nick Leggett appointed to WRC Holdings Board

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 13:21

Former Porirua Mayor Nick Leggett has been appointed as an external director for WRC Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greater Wellington Regional Council (Greater Wellington).

Mr Leggett brings significant experience in local authority leadership and governance to the WRC Holdings Board, having been Mayor of Porirua City for six years until October 2016. He is currently the acting Executive Director of the Porirua Chamber of Commerce and continues to consult on strategic communications for businesses and organisations.

"We’re really pleased to have Nick come on board," says Greater Wellington chair Cr Chris Laidlaw. "He is a very good strategic thinker. His undoubted skills in the local government arena, extensive knowledge of the issues that confront the region plus the business nous he developed in commercial property will challenge our thinking and contribute to well-considered board decisions."

Greater Wellington Regional Council owns three subsidiary companies, which together make up the WRC Holdings Group of companies governed by the WRC Holdings Board.

These companies are council-controlled organisations under the Local Government Act 2002. Greater Wellington Regional Council is the sole shareholder of WRC Holdings Ltd, which in turn owns 100 per cent Port Investments Ltd and Greater Wellington Rail Ltd.

WRC Holdings Ltd and Port Investments Ltd are holding companies (companies that control and hold shares of other companies) while Greater Wellington Rail is an asset owing company. The main asset of Port Investments Ltd is a 77% shareholding in CentrePort Ltd.

The common objective of the WRC Holdings Group of companies is to maximise their commercial value to shareholders and to protect shareholders' investment.