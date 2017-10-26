Chance to win a holiday by entering NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 14:48

Dreaming of a holiday? Enter the 2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards and you could win a holiday of your choosing - as long as you enter soon.

Entries in the 2018 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year and Dairy Trainee of the Year competitions are now being accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz and close on November 30.

Those that enter before midnight on November 9 will go into the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw and be in with a chance to win a share of $9,000 in travel vouchers.

One travel voucher will be given to an early entrant in each competition. There are three prize draws in total.

"We think the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw of travel vouchers are one way we can help dairy farmers take a break and have some fun," Awards General Manager Chris Keeping says.

"Rural mental health has been in the spotlight lately, and this early bird travel prize acknowledges that farming is a 24/7 career. It is so important to take time away from the farm, to take some down-time and have a holiday. Many farmers use the time to enjoy family, and plan future personal and business goals."

The prize draw for early entrants in the Share Farmer category is valued at $4000, while it is worth $3000 for those eligible in the Dairy Manager category and $2000 for eligible Dairy Trainee entrants.

Mrs Keeping says it is pleasing to see the number of people who have already entered the 2018 awards programme, which aims to assist people to progress in their dairy farming career and promotes excellence within the industry.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra Farm Source, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown along with industry partner Primary ITO.

More information on the three competitions can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

-To be eligible for the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw, entrants must enter by midnight on November 9 and complete the judging process for the competition entered. The winners will be drawn from eligible entrants on 20 March 2018 and notified by phone and online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz on 21 March 2018.