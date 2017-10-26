AIA 2017 annual meeting shareholder poll results

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:54

The annual meeting of shareholders of Auckland International Airport Limited was held this morning at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland.

The five resolutions proposed by the company were passed by shareholders.

The three resolutions proposed by a shareholder were not passed. Full details of the polls conducted are set out below.

Justine Smyth was re-elected to the Board. She was first appointed a director of the company in 2012.

James Miller was re-elected to the Board. He was first appointed a director of the company in 2009.

Julia Hoare was elected to the Board.

The total quantum of Directors’ fees was increased by $27,353 from $1,502,647 to $1,530,000.

Deloitte was automatically reappointed as auditor under section 200 of the Companies Act 1993 and the Board was authorised to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor.

Results of polls: Company Proposed Resolutions / For / Against / % in favour

1. To re-elect Justine Smyth / 768,807,523 / 2,658,644 / 99.66%

2. To re-elect James Miller / 765,841,867 / 5,206,763 / 99.32%

3. To elect Julia Hoare as a Director / 769,970,027 / 1,471,005 / 99.81%

4. To increase the directors’ fees by $27,353 from $1,502,647 to $1,530,000 / 767,828,233 / 1,423,991 / 99.81%

5. To authorise the directors to fix the fees and expenses of auditor / 766,424,555 / 5,067,469 / 99.34%

Results of polls: Shareholder Proposed Resolutions / For / Against / % in favour

6. To investigate ways that Jet A1 Fuel could be unloaded from a ship via pipeline to holding tanks on AIA grounds / 1,522,123 / 769,013,654 / 0.20%

7. To investigate other areas of business due to forecast climate change / 7,051,936 / 762,175,584 / 0.92%

8. To lobby the New Zealand Government to support the use of Debt-Free money as described in Notice of Meeting / 705,001 / 770,240,319 / 0.09%