Jenny Simpson receives CINZ Outstanding Contributor Award

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 08:14

Jenny Simpson, Air New Zealand’s Tourism Partnership Manager, has received the 2017 Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Outstanding Contributor Award.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan presented Jenny with the award at the association’s 41st annual conference gala dinner held at Dunedin’s Larnach Castle last night.

"Jenny has been a pioneer in our sector for over 20 years and has made an enormous contribution to building awareness and demand for business events in New Zealand," Sue Sullivan says.

"In her current position within the marketing team at Air New Zealand, Jenny plays a crucial role in managing our national airline’s relationships with other tourism industry organisations. She works collaboratively with the airline’s offshore teams on activity to grow demand for travel to New Zealand, including conferences and incentives."

The annual CINZ Outstanding Achievement Award honours an industry person who has shown real commitment over many years to the sector, both domestically and internationally. The recipient is recognised for working collaboratively, having a strong voice, taking a holistic approach and most importantly, delivering results.

Jenny has extensive experience in marketing and tourism and has worked in marketing and management roles in New Zealand, Australia and Europe. After joining Air New Zealand to manage the airline’s participation in Star Alliance, subsequent roles Jenny has held include Sponsorship Manager and International Marketing Manager. She is a co-opted member of the CINZ board.

The annual CINZ Outstanding Contributor Award is sponsored by industry mentor, David Hall and Jane Hunter of Hunter’s Wines, who gifts a case of award-winning wine to the recipient.