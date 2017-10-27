Napier Business Breakfast registrations closing soon

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 10:01

Time management and a positive team culture are two of the most important things business leaders should work on.

So says Frances Benge, CEO Of Cure Kids, our speaker at the final Napier Business Breakfast for 2017, on Wednesday 8 November. Registrations for this special event close at 3pm, next Friday 3 November, so don’t miss out and book your seat today.

At the breakfast, Frances will take her learnings from 25 years at Pfizer (an international pharmaceutical company), as well as her inspirational role at Cure Kids, to encourage businesses to develop a culture of trust, set a vision everyone understands, and bring the whole team on the journey so that the next generation of leaders is built from within.

The Napier Business Breakfast series is organised by Napier City Council and events are offered to the business community of Hawke’s Bay quarterly. We encourage businesses large and small to attend and to learn from the range of inspiring business leaders who speak and lead discussion on a variety of topics.

When: Wednesday 8 November 2017

Time: Arrive 7am for a light breakfast, 7.30am speaker begins

Venue: Napier Conference Centre, Marine Parade

Cost: $20 per person

To book, go to www.napier.govt.nz #businessbreakfast.