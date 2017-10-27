BNZ Private Bank wins global recognition for fifth time

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 12:35

For the fifth consecutive year BNZ Private Bank has again been globally recognised as the ‘Best Private Bank in New Zealand’.

Donna Nicolof, head of wealth and private bank at BNZ, said winning this international accolade at The Banker/PWM Global Private Banking Awards 2017 was hugely rewarding and proof of the team’s continued commitment to putting clients first.

"It’s a challenge to step up our performance every year and be recognised not only in a competitive industry, but on the global stage. Our continued success demonstrates our commitment to innovation and thinking differently about developing solutions relevant to our client’s needs," she says.

The judges highlighted BNZ Wealth and Private Bank’s double-digit year-on-year revenue growth and increase in funds under management as well as the team’s continued focus on client outcomes.

"In 2017 we’ve delivered significant changes in our business focused on further diversification to protect our clients’ portfolios. We also implemented a responsible investment policy framework aligned to our investment philosophy," Donna said.

"Our clients have enjoyed strong, consistent returns which have outperformed their benchmarks. This is particularly pleasing in the current low interest rate environment.

"I’m really proud of our team’s focus and commitment to continuing to raise the bar on what we do. I’m truly humbled by these back-to-back wins and privileged to lead this business," Donna said.

Bank of New Zealand Private Bank delivers a highly personalised advisory service for individuals, family trusts and institutions looking for investment advice, finance, risk protection and everyday banking services.

The Banker/PWM global awards place intense scrutiny on entrants, who are judged by a panel of industry experts from all corners of the world including Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.