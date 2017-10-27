Google futurist predicts future of work at leadership conference

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 15:27

As more industries prepare for an era of disruptive change, Human Synergistics’ 13th Annual Conference on Leadership and Culture is delivering an impressive line-up of local and international speakers ready to share their wisdom on what lies ahead for the workplace.

The one-day conference, hosted in Christchurch (October 31), Wellington (November 1) and Auckland (November 3), features a broad range of experts, including Google’s #1 ranked futurist Thomas Frey, young entrepreneur Jake Millar, ‘Nanogirl’ Dr Michelle Dickinson, Cigna CEO Lance Walker and Fiona Michel, the Chief HR Officer at the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB).

Human Synergistics consultant Neil McGregor says the five inspiring speakers will challenge conference delegates’ thinking with the insights they’ve gained thus far in their lines of work.

"The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Sharing Wisdom’ and this group of speakers has much of that to offer when it comes to discussing leadership, culture and what those things will look like in the future workplace," he says.

"With many organisations preparing for a time of major change, we know the ideas raised at this conference will help shape positive ways of dealing with the challenges businesses are currently facing."

Thomas Frey will be "dialling in live" to all three conference locations to share his thoughts on the future of work - and there are few others in the world more qualified to speak on the topic.

A senior futurist at the DaVinci Institute, Frey has built an enormous following with his ability to develop accurate visions of the future and the opportunities that await. His work takes into account advances in technology, as well as changes in governance, systems, attitudes and human conditions.

Meanwhile, dynamic 21-year-old entrepreneur Jake Millar will discuss the wisdom that has resonated the most with him since starting his second venture, Unfiltered, a media company which focuses on imparting insights from successful business people, such as Sir Richard Branson, to the world.

Dr Michelle Dickinson (MNZM) - or Nanogirl, as she’s known to many New Zealand children - will bring a scientific view on the future of work to the conference. A well-known public speaker and highly regarded academic at the University of Auckland, Dickinson will share her thoughts on artificial intelligence and the impact it will have.

As the recipient of the Supportive CEO of the Year title at the 2017 HRINZ Awards, Cigna CEO Lance Walker will relate his personal insights on the critical success factors needed. Lance will discuss how to create a highly collaborative and constructive culture within an organization, in order to allow staff to have the ability to cope with the challenges of both the present and future.

And accomplished People and Culture expert Fiona Michel will share her own story of professional and personal development at BNZ, IAG and ADHB, before talking about the workplace challenges ahead.

The conference will also give delegates the chance to put ideas into action, with an interactive 90-minute workshop designed to help them work through a problem or opportunity they’re facing in their own organisation.

Using the latest mobile technology, the workshop will introduce attendees to the ExperienceInnovation Aware app, giving participants the ability to approach their idea or problem with newly acquired design thinking techniques, mindsets and behaviours.

Finally, the conference will explore Andrew Zuckerman’s acclaimed work on the subject of wisdom. Zuckerman interviewed more than 50 well-known international personalities over the age of 65, creating a stunning book and documentary called Wisdom. All conference attendees will receive a copy of Zuckerman’s small format book, WISDOM: Life, and will gain online access to other content, including his one-hour documentary.

For further details and to register for Human Synergistics' 13th Annual Conference on Leadership and Culture, go to hsnz.co.nz/conference.

Conference attendees are also encouraged to use the hashtag #HSShareWisdom on Twitter to contribute their own thoughts about wisdom, leadership and culture.

