Hyundai Auto Link connected driver app arrives with Kona

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 16:34

A new proprietary smartphone app, Hyundai Auto Link, will enhance the way owners connect with their car and much more.

Launched in New Zealand with the new Hyundai Kona small SUV, Auto Link is a world-first smartphone app that enables drivers to access information and essential data in real time as never before. Auto Link will also roll out into the newly launched i30 model at the same time.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair said the new app will be of use to private, business and fleet owners alike, and it will be rolled out across the full model range eventually.

"This kind of real-time connectivity has always been a ‘holy grail’ for auto technology - and now it’s real and available exclusively to Hyundai owners. If you have a smartphone in your pocket, you can connect with your new Hyundai as never before.

The system provides an interface that joins the car’s own computers with the user’s smartphone. It is a comprehensive ‘platform’ of information systems offering everything from vehicle diagnostics including tyre pressure monitoring and vehicle ‘health check’ status to driving statistics and parking management.

Auto Link can even be used by motorists to fine-tune their driving habits for greater fuel efficiency and safety.

Owners can use the system to monitor service intervals and schedule servicing or to request roadside assistance if required. Hyundai will also ensure that owners know when their service is due and provide an easy to use booking service from within the app.

Auto Link’s Parking Management function provides owners with a parking timer and reminder and helps locate the car in big car parks.

All Auto Link functions are available to the user on their smart phones by simply using the familiar ‘swipe right’ action.

Auto Link is available for Apple and Android operating systems.