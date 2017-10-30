Chinese-made SUV and ute reach top safety mark

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 09:43

Two more Chinese brands - the LDV T60 and Haval H2 - have hit the top safety mark this week following the MG GS last month.

The latest Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) results have revealed 5 star safety ratings for both the LDV and Haval alongside the Honda CR-V.

The second half of 2017 is the first time any Chinese marque has achieved top safety ratings.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says the Haval H2 SUV and the LDV T60 4-wheel-drive dual cab ute sit within popular vehicle segments in New Zealand and are likely to become strong competitors against the traditionally popular brands.

"The Haval H2 has a very competitive price where consumers can get themselves into a brand new small SUV for about $26,000. With a 5 star safety rating, it’s not only affordable, but safe," Ms Stocks says.

Similarly, Ms Stocks says the LDV T60 stacks up as a real contender in the ute market.

"Over the last 10 years a number of Chinese-built vehicles have entered the market with low prices but they’ve fallen well short in the safety stakes.

"We’ve challenged Chinese manufacturers to lift their game in the safety stakes and this year they clearly have which is a win for Kiwi car buyers."

Both the Haval and LDV have a range of safety assist and crash avoidance technologies on board as standard. However, the T60, like all light commercial utes currently rated, lacks autonomous emergency braking.

Similarly, the Honda CR-V does provides a broad range of technology and also offers autonomous emergency braking as an option except on the base model. All variants of the CR-V are covered by the 5 star rating.

ANCAP is supported by all Australian motoring clubs, the New Zealand Automobile Association, the Australian Government, the New Zealand Government, Australian state and territory governments, the Victorian Transport Accident Commission, NRMA Insurance and the FIA Foundation.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at aa.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.