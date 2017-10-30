Trading platform Syndex announces partnership with Regen

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 11:57

Online share exchange Syndex is supporting New Zealand agritech company Regen to undertake a major expansion.

Syndex is an independent online trading platform for any proportionally owned asset for the private economy. Fractions of agricultural assets, units in commercial property and private equity can all be funded and purchased through the Syndex exchange.

Regen offers technology to help farmers manage irrigation, nitrogen and effluent and its services contribute positively to the coalition governments aspiration for clean rivers. Internationally there is also increasing focus on water irrigation management.

Regen is aiming to raise up to $1.5 million in new capital and accelerate international growth.

Regen Founder and CEO Bridgit Hawkins says the partnership opens the door to a wider market than the company has been able to access to date.

"We are offering this opportunity to anyone interested in agritech, sustainability and responsible investing. We have strong innovation and proven growth over the past seven years and are now ready for a rapid expansion internationally." she says.

By offering a shareholding through Syndex, investors can be sure that governance is supported by quality and relevant information and they get control and peace of mind."

Ross Verry, CEO of Syndex, says the deal gives Regen a platform for end-to-end management of shareholders. It gives Syndex investors exposure to interesting, well-managed investments, he says.

"We’re delighted that Regen has chosen Syndex as the ideal channel to facilitate this capital raising," he says.

Syndex already has hundreds of registered agri-savvy investors. Its platform has a focus on bringing transparency, liquidity and price discovery to investment in real assets. Syndex facilitates regulatory requirements as well as communication, document management and a growing suite of analytics to provide valuation confidence.

Regen’s award-winning technology monitors irrigation scheduling with farm-specific data to real-time sensors and localised weather forecasts. It gives farmers recommendations on managing water and mineral levels, with case studies showing annual savings of well over $50,000 on a 350-hectare farm.

Regen’s products will be used to monitor the adherence of 200 farms to the Waimakariri Irrigation Scheme and further growth in this area is expected.

While the company is already cashflow positive, the capital raising will accelerate the path to international growth".

The minimum investment in the offer is $50,000, available on www.syndex.exchange/exchange. More information about Regen’s products can be found at: www.regenerated.co.nz.