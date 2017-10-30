Destination Queenstown launches Queenstown Week

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 12:52

Queenstown is hosting nearly 50 key trade and conference and incentive buyers during Destination Queenstown’s inaugural Queenstown Week event, starting today.

Queenstown Week is a new and innovative business-to-business event that is being held this year in place of the Australian Roadshow usually taken to Australia by Destination Queenstown.

It is DQ’s largest on-the-ground activation this year and will facilitate more than 1500 interactions between Queenstown’s tourism businesses and Australian buyers from the trade and conference and incentive sectors.

Queenstown Week will also immerse our members - Queenstown tourism businesses of all sizes - in an Australian Insights Programme to help them better understand the Australian market and to help them identify opportunities for new business and marketing strategies. The Australian Insights Programme will deliver educational and inspirational content to our members throughout the week.

Australia is Queenstown’s number one international visitor market by both volume and value and Australians make up 28% of total visitors to Queenstown (International Visitor Survey YE June 2017).

Destination Queenstown chief executive Graham Budd says Queenstown Week will fully immerse delegates in the Queenstown experience and provide them with one-on-one time with Queenstown tourism businesses.

"We extend a warm welcome to our delegation of trade and conference and incentive decision makers this week. We want to inspire them to champion Queenstown when discussing destinations with their clients," he says.

"The focus of Queenstown Week is to shine the spotlight on Queenstown in the vitally important Australian market as well as providing insights about our largest international market for local businesses, and I welcome the eight world-class speakers we have as part of the Australian Insights Programme," he says.

Some 23 trade and 26 conference and incentive delegates will take part in intensive three-day familiarisations, taking in a range of accommodation, activities and world-class dining and entertainment experiences. These famils (visits) will give these decision-makers the ability to better sell Queenstown holiday, conference or incentive programmes to their markets.

Queenstown Week commences today 30 October and will wrap-up on Saturday 4 November.