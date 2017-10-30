Lifetime contribution to hospitality industry recognised

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 14:35

Invercargill Licensing Trust General Manager Greg Mulvey has been inducted into the Hospitality New Zealand Hall of Fame in recognition of his contribution to the hospitality industry and local community.

During the past 30 years under his leadership, the organisation has grown to be one of the most successful licensing trusts in the country. Last year, the ILT and ILT Foundation injected a combined $8.75 million in grants into its local community.

Mr Mulvey said he was delighted and humbled by the Hall of Fame recognition.

"It’s been a privilege to hold this position and serve both the Invercargill Licensing Trust and the Invercargill community," he said.

"It has been a career highlight to see the Trust go from strength to strength and ultimately benefit our city. We’ve come a long way over the years but it’s been very much a team effort, of which I am just a member. I’ve worked alongside some incredibly talented and dedicated people.

"There’s certainly been some challenges, including changes in liquor laws, but our focus has always been on achieving business success which enables us to continue to make a huge difference to the local community."

Mr Mulvey was just 34 when he was appointed General Manager, 10 years after he joined the team as an accountant.

During his time at the helm Invercargill has established several major community assets, including the world-class ILT Stadium Southland and adjacent SIT Velodrome, empowering the city to attract an array of national and international events such as the calibre of last year’s World Shearing Championships.

Hospitality New Zealand CEO Ms Vicki Lee paid tribute to Mr Mulvey’s leadership.

"Greg’s retirement at the end of this year, after 40 years of working at the Trust, will leave a huge gap. Invercargill owes a lot to the Trust but also to its devoted leader for the last 30 years. We wish him all the best in his retirement."