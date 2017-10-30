Councillors to present Far North opportunities in Beijing

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 14:41

Three Far North District Council representatives will visit China next month to discuss investment opportunities in the Far North with Chinese business leaders.

The Council unanimously agreed in an open meeting last Thursday to send Deputy Mayor Tania McInnes and Corporate Committee Chair John Vujcich to Beijing on 13 November to meet with Tus-Holdings, the business arm of Tsinghua University.

The Council signed a Memorandum of Intent with Tus-Holdings in March. While the memorandum makes no commitments to investment, Tus-Holdings has expressed interest in investing in tourism and geothermal energy and is keen to establish a venture capital fund to encourage innovative projects in tourism, technology, film and the environment.

Ms McInnes and Mr Vujcich will join Far North Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Andy Nock who will already be in Beijing as part of a delegation led by Auckland Council’s regional growth organisation Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development (ATEED). Mr Nock is taking part in the ATEED trip to understand how Northland can benefit from Chinese businesses looking to invest in New Zealand and to showcase potential partnership opportunities that Far North Holdings Ltd is involved in.

Mayor Carter says the trip will build on discussions the Council has already had with the Chinese government through Tus-Holdings.

"This is an opportunity to clearly detail our expectation and vision for the District, as well as identify ‘win-win’ opportunities with a focus on creating local jobs and growing district income."

A key part of the Council’s approach will be to ensure that due process is followed and that important investment decisions are clearly communicated with Maori and the public generally.

"For some time now, there have been significant sales of land and businesses to Chinese and other overseas investors without us being aware. There is often no community involvement or input into these transactions.

"It is important that we continue the good relationship we have built with China over many years and also ensure that community well-being is always considered as these developments progress."