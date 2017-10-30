Richmond 2 launched into strong local economy

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 15:37

Wilshire is proud to bring to Auckland its next generation of homes in their latest development - Richmond 2 in Mt Wellington.

"We are bringing a new approach to creating homes for the future growth of Auckland," said Wilshire sales and marketing manager Christie Wrightson.

"We really have put our all into creating something special and unique for Auckland families and home buyers. All of our planning, thinking and focus has been about creating communities first, over that of just developing and selling houses.

"We believe in Mt Wellington’s economy and we believe in the area. And we see what many people aren’t aware of regarding the opportunity that Mt Wellington provides to people who want to work and enjoy living in a central Auckland location.

"We have taken a people approach first and foremost. We want buyers to not only purchase from us, but come back to us when they come to buy their next homes. We believe in people and are giving them the very best when it comes to a home that is ingrained into its community, not just a house that is on a site."

The concept was to take a site with great location and invest heavily into creating an ethos where people and community truly come first, in an area that is close to the CBD, rail and employment. Wilshire saw the potential of the site and now that stage one is almost complete, stage two is set to begin. When completed, the Richmond community will consist of 600-700 homes.

"It’s a community with one of the largest economies in the Auckland area. In fact, it is a $10b economy which is larger than Hamilton’s - New Zealand’s fourth largest city. This underpins why the area is, from a location aspect, a smart area for development," said Ms Wrightson.

"Growing at a rate of 3.3% per annum, there are almost 100,000 jobs in the local economy. This jobs growth has remained strong since 2000. Of the 100,000 people who work in the area surrounding Richmond, just over half of them are engaged at a professional level; 50,785 people are employed as managers, professionals or technicians.

"While we have the local economy, jobs and opportunity in mind, we’re also proud to build in an area where location is ideal. Richmond is close to Auckland’s CBD and the train station, motorway and Sylvia Park are just minutes away.

"We believe in Mt Wellington, and we have a vision where we are an integral part of creating a great place within an up and coming area."

The homes themselves have been architecturally designed for the site by A Studio Architects. The 3-4-bedroom homes with secure undercover parking have the flexibility and spaces which you don’t normally see in a terrace home. "The flexi-spaces that we have designed into the homes provide space which is only limited by the home owner’s imagination. They provide spaces that would suit home offices, inter-generational living, flatmates or simply additional family break out spaces."

The parks, the hidden garaging, the pathways and the selection of trees, plants, materials all add to an amenity that supports the community feel and creates an environment where the homes’ architectural designs will be complemented. "As part of our commitment to doing the very best for and by our home owners, we have also put the time and energy in establishing a strong Residents’ Association from the very start. The new Auckland is about creating communities where people are social and engaging and our Residents’ Association is all about that."

Ongoing quality is important to Wilshire. All homes come with a 10-year Stanford Warranty backed by Lloyds of London. "We want to provide the certainty and the comfort that we are committed to getting things right.

"Richmond 2 is different, and we here at Wilshire are different. We believe in community and providing homes in great locations to people who want to enjoy great social spaces, the security of quality and a developer of choice that is striving to be the best in New Zealand."