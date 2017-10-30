Property and construction lawyer wins Women in Property Award

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 15:50

The property industry celebrated exceptional thinking, practice and leadership at the Auckland Property People Awards on Friday night.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Construction and Property Partner, Janine Stewart took home the Resene Woman in Property Award in recognition of her leadership in the increasingly complex and fast-paced property sector.

The Women in Property award celebrates females in Auckland’s property industry who achieve outstanding performance, and demonstrate excellent skills and commitment to leadership. Winners are role models to other women in the industry.

"The property sector plays a major role in the New Zealand economy, and touches a wide range of industries and parties. As lawyers we should be mindful that we too can play a role in helping shape the development of the sector and working through ever changing issues," says Janine Stewart.

Janine exceeds expectations through her commitment to the law, the firm’s clients and the broader sector. As well as leading a thriving back-end construction practice, Janine lectures in the Masters of Project Management programme at AUT University, contributes to case law analysis and is a thought leader writing for publications and speaking at industry-leading conferences.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts congratulates all the winners and finalists in the second annual Auckland Property Awards.