Countdown reveals findings from its winter sales data

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 15:56

It’s official, winter was woeful and will it ever stop raining?

Countdown has analysed its winter sales data to get an idea of what we Kiwis do to brave the long, cold and very wet days.

According to NIWA, Christchurch has had almost four times the rain this winter than last year while Auckland is tracking for the highest rainfall since its wettest year on record in 1979. Unfortunately this bad weather has also brought with it lots of colds and flu, with Kiwi’s flocking to their local Countdown to stock up on winter essentials, and hunkering down for a good old winter roast.

2017 key insights from winter (based on sales 1 June - 31 August):

- New Zealanders bought a whopping 44 per cent more cough and cold remedies and six per cent more tissues than 2016, proving the sickness season really has been tough for many.

- Heater sales increased by 68 per cent

- Fire fuel increased by 12 per cent

- Countdown sold more than 40 tonnes of roast pork, the equivalent weight of five space shuttles.

- Countdown customers ate more than 1.4 million cans of soup over the winter months

- Roasting vegetables such as parsnip, potato, pumpkin,kumara, and onions, increased more than 24 per cent on the previous year.

- Countdown Pharmacy’s $2.50 prescriptions proved a big hit for winter woes, with prescriptions up 40 per cent on the year prior.

- Battery sales increased by close to 2 per cent as Kiwis prepared their survival kits for the bad weather

Where we live also had an impact on our winter shopping. In the Far North and Auckland, where residents are accustomed to warmer weather, heater sales increased by some 70 per cent on previous years. The South Island also upped the ante with 62 per cent more heating, however the biggest increase was Wellingtonians who bought close to 80 per cent more heaters than previous years.

South Islanders, unsurprisingly, were the biggest consumers of fire fuel such as kindling and briquettes, buying 57 per cent more than the rest of the country.

The colder weather also saw increases in traditional winter fare; slow cooked roast meals and the traditional Sunday roast were clear favourites throughout the country. In the North Island the most popular vegetables were potatoes, parsnip, pumpkin, kumara, and onions with sales of traditional winter vegetables increasing by more than 27 per cent.

Brett Ashley, Countdown’s Acting General Manager Merchandise, says that Kiwis really embraced traditional hearty meals during this year's atrocious weather.

"We know that as soon as the thermostat starts to plummet and we have shorter days and longer nights, comfort food is what we all start craving," says Ashley.

"Our data shows us that New Zealanders tend to hibernate during the winter months, wrapping up warm, staying indoors and enjoying lots of hearty meals.

As summer and Christmas fast approaches, Countdown is now starting to remove the traditional winter fare and starting to make room for the first of the season’s apricots, nectarines, peaches, and cherries to hit our stores.